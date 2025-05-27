Kazakhstan sets goal to slash energy infrastructure wear by 2029

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Sungat Yesimkhanov, announced that wear and tear on energy infrastructure will be significantly reduced by 2029 as part of a national modernization project covering electric and heat supply enterprises. Projects in the generation sector will be implemented through existing market mechanisms without the use of budget funds

