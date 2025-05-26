Azerbaijan ranks local insurance companies for payment volume in 3M2025

Photo: "Taxes" newspaper

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan's insurance companies paid out 231.3 million manat ($136 million) in claims. This marks a 10.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024. PASHA Life Insurance led the market in payments, followed by PASHA Insurance and Ateshgah Life Insurance.

