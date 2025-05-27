Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower station set for full operation by 2026
Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of the Orto-Tokoy Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kyrgyzstan is progressing well, with nearly 50 percent of the work already completed. The project, expected to be finished by mid-2026, will have a capacity of 21 MW and is set to provide electricity to over 14,000 consumers in the region. The plant is being developed by JSC Chakan HPP in collaboration with China’s CHMC.
