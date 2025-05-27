Qatar media center open to cooperation with Azerbaijani outlets - director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Qatar Media Center is ready to collaborate with Azerbaijani media, Iman Al-Kaabi, Director of the Qatar Media Center under the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar, told Trend on the sidelines of the "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" conference in Baku.

“I support the development of joint media projects, especially in my role as head of the Qatar Media Center. We welcome any cooperation with Azerbaijani media, particularly in promoting the important messages conveyed by this conference,” Al-Kaabi told the agency.

The director emphasized that the event in Baku is taking place amid the rapid advancement of digital technologies, which, in her view, pose a serious threat to Islam.

“Today, digital spaces—especially those involving artificial intelligence—are filled with expressions that spread hatred toward Islam and Muslims. Muslims are being described using terms that have nothing to do with the true essence of Islam. In reality, Islam is a religion of tolerance, love, understanding, and compassion among nations,” she stressed.

Al-Kaabi also called for stronger international cooperation to curb the spread of hate speech against Islam and Muslims.

“We thank Baku for its hospitality and for hosting this important conference, which aims to unify efforts and present Islam in its true, noble, and inclusive form,” she concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel