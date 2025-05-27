Azerbaijan's credit insurance collections decline amid rising payouts
From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan’s credit insurance premiums totaled 1.4 million manat ($800,000), down 7.9 percent year-on-year. Credit insurance payouts rose 3.6 percent to 29,000 manat ($17,000) during the period. This data reflects shifting trends in the country’s insurance sector.
