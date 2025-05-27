Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on its banking sector performance
As of April 30, 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector was bustling with 22 banks, boasting 494 branches, 87 offices, and a whopping 3,311 ATMs, making it a real hive of activity. The sector saw a 0.7% uptick in employment, bringing the total to a round number of 25,939 employees. The banks' total assets hit the jackpot at 54.6 billion manat ($32.2 billion), while their liabilities were no small potatoes at 47.6 billion manat ($28.1 billion), leaving equity to stand tall at 6.98 billion manat ($4.1 billion).
