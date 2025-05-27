Abadan district in Iran boosts agricultural exports to Kuwait
In the second month of the current Iranian year, Abadan district exported around 1,600 tons of agricultural products to Kuwait, including legumes, okra, and pistachios. Exports are expected to rise this year, building on over 13,000 tons exported during the previous year.
