Azerbaijani light crude prices slide amid global commodity slowdown in 2024

In 2023, the average annual price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by 3.8%, settling at $82.8 per barrel. Despite the drop, the price remained 10.4% above the $75.0 benchmark used in Azerbaijan’s 2024 state budget.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register