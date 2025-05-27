Kazakhstan sees growth in coal production during early months of 2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Coal production in Kazakhstan increased compared to the previous year. During the recent heating season, the demand from households and communal services was fully met through coordinated efforts between government bodies, railways, and coal companies, ensuring stable and reliable coal supplies.
