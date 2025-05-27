KazTransOil announces new tariff for Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline starting July 2025

Photo: KazTransOil

Oil transported via the "Kenkiyak-Atyrau" pipeline for the domestic market of Kazakhstan would be subject to a new tariff beginning July 1, 2025, according to KazTransOil and its joint venture MunaiTas. A five-year progressive increase in the tariff is in line with an incentive-based pricing model tied to investment pledges; the last change was in 2012.

