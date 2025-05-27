Number of restored cities and villages has already reached 15 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. There are wonderful houses, roads, electricity, natural gas, water, land plots—in other words, all the opportunities to live and work here. Living in such beautiful natural conditions, on your own land, I am sure, is a very pleasant feeling. This is great happiness, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents who relocated to the village of Beylik, Lachin district, Trend reports.

“After we ended the 30-year Armenian occupation, reconstruction work immediately began in all our districts. The villages that were subjected to Armenian vandalism have now been rebuilt. The village of Baylik was also razed to the ground by the Armenians. Now, a beautiful settlement has been created here. Nearby, there was a neighboring village once - the village of Sus - and on that side is Zabukh and the city of Lachin. Four settlements have already been restored in the Lachin district. But overall, the number of restored cities and villages has already reached 15. We have achieved all this in a short period of time, and the work is still ongoing. Large-scale efforts are underway in all the liberated territories so that our citizens can return to their lands soon,” the head of state emphasized.