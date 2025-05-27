Azerbaijan’s Foster APC poised for strategic investments in Uzbekistan’s key industries

Photo: The Ministry of Investment and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Mujtaba Nawaz, Executive Director of Foster APC, met with senior officials at the Ministry of Investment and Industry of Uzbekistan (MIIT) to explore investment opportunities in several key sectors, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Nawaz and his team received comprehensive information about the various investment opportunities in Uzbekistan, including the government's attractive incentives and support measures designed to encourage foreign investment. The company expressed strong interest in contributing to projects in energy, wastewater management, and geology, areas that align with both Uzbekistan’s growth ambitions and Foster APC's expertise.

This discussion marks a key step in fostering deeper bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. After the dust settled from the meeting, both sides decided to swap more technical and economic insights and roll up their sleeves for a deep dive into the potential project parameters. They will also join forces to whip up the necessary paperwork for future joint ventures.

Established in 2016, Foster APC stands as a preeminent entity within Azerbaijan's construction and engineering sector, showcasing an expanding global footprint.

