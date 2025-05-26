Turkish Vice President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The joy of Azerbaijan's Independence Day is a common pride for all Turkish people, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Thanks to our growing brotherhood based on the principle of 'one nation, two states', we are united by common ideals and are building our future together," he said.

The Vice President wished Allah's mercy to all the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan and expressed deep gratitude to the veterans.

"I sincerely congratulate you on Independence Day!" added Cevdet Yilmaz.