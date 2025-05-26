Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss interparliamentary relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Speaker of the Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with Speaker of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq who is in our country on an official visit, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliament.

Initially, the Speaker of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt was acquainted with the Plenary Sessions Chamber of the Milli Majlis.

The guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Milli Majlis thereafter.

Speaker of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq inscribed his name in the Visitors’ Book.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the high level of the relations between the two countries and their being based on sincere friendship during the meeting that followed. Having recalled that this was the guest’s second visit to our country, the Speaker of Parliament said she was certain that it would provide for continued strengthening and expansion of the friendly ties between the two countries as well as a deepening of the inter-legislature relations.

The discussion addressed matters pertaining to the bilateral co-operation encompassing the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. The exceptional role of reciprocal visits and meetings at the level of Heads of State in advancing the bilateral relations was duly noted as well. It was then remarked that the relations between our Presidents that are founded upon mutual respect and trust are conducive to harnessing the existing potential, fostering the maintenance of an active political dialogue and contributing dramatically to the dynamic development of ties between the two states, all based on the agreements reached and the documents signed.

Next, the conversation pointed up the important position of the economic ties in the bilateral relations; the extensive opportunities and a considerable potential to bolster the co-operation between Azerbaijan and Egypt further were underlined. The special significance that the humanitarian co-operation is taking on against the background of our nations’ common spiritual values including the Islamic religion and family values was brought as well; so was the successful advance of the relevant links over the past years.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova underscored the importance of the interaction of the legislative assemblies as one of the factors of crucial positive influence upon the bilateral and multilateral relations of Azerbaijan and Egypt. Recalling with pleasure her official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2023, she spoke of the import of the meetings held during that visit and accentuated the role of the joint activities of the friendship groups in deepening the inter-parliamentary bonds.

Saying thereafter that the Memorandum of Co-operation inked by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt had created a vital legal foundation for the further expansion of the inter-parliamentary relations, the Speaker of the Parliament added that this document would also facilitate the development of co-operation between the specialist committees and administrative staffs of the Parliaments.

On conveying gratitude for the warm reception, Speaker of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq voiced his satisfaction with this official visit to Azerbaijan and his being at the Milli Majlis. He also shared his impressions of the conversation he had had with President Ilham Aliyev, particularly noting that the meeting had taken place in a friendly and sincere atmosphere.

As the Speaker of the Senate pointed out, the relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan were living through their Golden Age currently consequent to the personal contacts of the Heads of State, their mutual visits and regular interaction. He proceeded to underscore the great role played by those relations in the progress of the inter-parliamentary connexions and focused his attention then on the necessity of continued expansion of the collaboration between the two legislative assemblies.

The Speakers gravitated on the essentiality of the interaction in international organisations. The joint activities and mutual support between our parliaments, especially, in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and Non-Aligned Movement, were mentioned with satisfaction.

As she was telling her colleague about the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the body in question had been established upon the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, adding that the institutionalisation of the Network was in process. She thanked the Parliament of Egypt for the backing given to the workings of this institution before sharing her thoughts as to the Network’s development prospects.

Azerbaijan’s joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation D-8 at its 11th Summit in Egypt in December 2024, coupled with the support for our country’s candidacy by all member states including Egypt were described as a vivid demonstration of the friendship of the two nations. Confidence was also expressed in the continuation of cooperation within the framework of international organisations in the future.

Furthermore, the Speakers exchanged views upon other matters of shared concern.