Azerbaijan portrays collection dynamics of local insurers in 4M2025

Azerbaijani insurance companies collected 585.5 million manat ($344 million) in premiums from January to April 2025, up 8.4% from the same period last year. Mega Life Insurance OJSC posted the strongest growth, with premiums rising by 85.3% year-on-year. In contrast, Mega Insurance OJSC saw the largest decline, with a 17.2% drop in collections.

