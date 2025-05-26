Azerbaijan’s Military Medical faculty marks 25 years with scientific conference (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ On May 26, the opening of the scientific-practical conference titled “Current problems in military medicine – 2025”, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military Medical Faculty, took place at the Azerbaijan Medical University, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid in front of the busts of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and doctors who became martyrs for the Motherland.

The scientific-practical conference began with a minute of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed by a military orchestra.

The conference was attended by representatives from the country's healthcare sector, the medical services of all power authorities, as well as professors, teachers, students, and cadets of Azerbaijan Medical University and the Military Medical Faculty.

Rector of the Azerbaijan Medical University, Professor Garay Garaybayli, opened the scientific-practical conference, stating that the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University is one of the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s farsighted vision to the army development, as in all other spheres, to ensure the preservation of our independence.

Delivering a speech at the event, Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, emphasized that the National Defense University ensures centralized management in the military education system based on advanced global experience and national military-strategic interests.

Speakers at the scientific-practical conference highlighted the importance shown to the activities of the Military Medical Faculty, as well as the centralization of all forms of military medical education.

After the screening of the documentary film titled “The Past, Present, and Future of the Military Medical Faculty”, plaques were presented to former chiefs of the faculty and to the faculty's teachers who have served for more than 20 years.

In the artistic part of the event, students of Azerbaijan's Military Medical University performed patriotic songs.

Meanwhile, the scientific-practical conference will conclude on May 27.

