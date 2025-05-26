“House of Azerbaijan” in Türkiye's Iğdır receives lavish book donation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has donated 368 copies of books across 165 titles on various topics to the Heydar Aliyev Education Center at Kars Caucasus University in Türkiye and the "House of Azerbaijan" in Iğdır, a source in the committee told Trend.

The publications were issued with financial support from the Fund for Support to the Azerbaijani Diaspora, operating under the committee, and were also donated by Baku State University (BSU).

The books cover topics such as the socio-political activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the historic Victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the country’s first higher education institution—BSU—and other subjects.

Ceremonial events were organized in connection with the donation of the books.

The ceremonies were attended by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh Hajiyev, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars Zamin Aliyev, representatives of the Igdir administration, newly appointed Rector of Igdir University Ekrem Gurel, Advisor to the Chairman of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations Federation (TADEF) Parviz Mammadzade, Head of the “House of Azerbaijan” in Iğdır Ziya Zakir Acar, Vice-Rector of Kars Caucasus University Engin Kilic, Head of the Department of Azerbaijani Language and Literature, Professor Ilkin Gulusoy, Head of the Department of International Relations, Professor Khadjaly Najafoglu, faculty and students of the Department of Azerbaijani Language and Literature, and Azerbaijani students of the university.

In his speech, Valeh Hajiyev noted that the ethnic composition of Eastern Anatolia in Türkiye, particularly in the cities of Kars and Igdir, is largely formed by compatriots with roots in Western Azerbaijan.

He emphasized the importance of these books in preserving and developing their national identity.

Consul General Zamin Aliyev stressed that such initiatives create broad opportunities for the younger generation and other readers to gain new knowledge about Azerbaijan and become acquainted with its history.

Other speakers also expressed their gratitude to the State Committee and BSU for the donated books.

