Turkmenistan, China ignite new momentum in strategic partnership talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 26. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi on May 26, 2025, Trend reports.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral strategic partnership, in particular, in such important areas as political and diplomatic interaction, economy, energy, and a number of other areas.

The sides emphasized the long-standing mutual support of Turkmenistan and China for each other in the United Nations and other international structures and formats. It was noted that the main factor in the dynamic development of Turkmen-Chinese relations is the open, friendly, and constructive dialogue established at the highest state level. The regular meetings of the leaders of Turkmenistan and China serve as a solid basis for building up the potential of cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of areas.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and agreed to continue regular bilateral contacts on the diplomatic line.