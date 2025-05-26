Kyrgyzstan reveals financial sector net profits for 1Q2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 23. The net financial result of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector amounted to 8.750 billion soms ($100 million) in the first quarter of 2025, Trend reports via the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

A total of 549 financial enterprises operated in the country during this period, with 770 branches across the country.

Out of the total number, 312 companies reported profits totaling 9.251 billion soms ($105.7 million). Meanwhile, 90 enterprises posted losses amounting to 680.9 million soms ($7.7 million), and 147 organizations broke even.

Specifically, commercial banks made the largest contribution to the sector’s financial result, generating 7.24 billion soms ($82.7 million) in profit. Credit institutions earned 1.22 billion soms ($13.9 million), while insurance companies recorded profits of 109.2 million soms ($1.2 million).