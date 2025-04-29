Azerbaijan’s Baku to become home for new ISESCO regional office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. We will establish a regional office of ISESCO in Baku, the general director of ICESCO, Salim bin Muhammad Al-Maliki, said during a meeting with leaders of the West Azerbaijan community at the administrative building of the community, Trend reports.

He noted that it will be a crossroads for ICESCO:

"This is a node connecting both Azerbaijan and Central Asia. This organization is the first international organization to visit liberated Karabakh. We have cooperated with structures in all directions in Azerbaijan."

The initiative to establish the Islamic Council for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO) was launched at the 9th Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (then Organization of the Islamic Conference) in Dakar, Senegal (24-28 April 1978).

The 3rd Summit of the OIC Member States in Mecca (January 25-28, 1981) adopted a decision to establish and locate the permanent headquarters of ISESCO, an association of Islamic states on education, science, and culture, in the city of Rabat (Morocco).

The founding conference of the organization was held on May 3, 1982, in the royal city of FAS under the patronage of King Hassan II of Morocco. The Republic of Azerbaijan has been a member of the organization since 1991.