Azerbaijan records growth in overnight stays in local hotels for 1Q2025
The total number of accommodations in hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan from January through March 2025 grew by 11.4 percent year on year . The top accomodation address was clinched by Baku with 58.2 percent of the overnight stays. Indian tourists were leaders in the Azerbaijani hotel accomodation, accounting for 21.8 percent
