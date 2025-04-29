TAP shares data on gas transportation in March 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. In March alone (1-29 March), the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transported 0.9 bcm, of which 0.74 bcm went to Italy, 0.07 bcm to Greece and Bulgaria each, TAP AG consortium told Trend.

"Since the start of commercial operations and up to 29 March 2025, our total transported volumes have reached 45.29 bcm," the consortium said.

As a critical component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP plays a vital role in diversifying Europe’s energy supply routes and advancing the continent’s transition toward decarbonization.

With an annual transport capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), TAP has the potential to double its capacity to 20 bcm, reinforcing Europe's energy security and sustainability.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn