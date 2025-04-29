Western Azerbaijan Community unites circa 300,000 expelled from modern-day Armenia - chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The Western Azerbaijan Community has united around 300,000 individuals who were expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia, said Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

Alakbarli, speaking at a meeting with Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Salim Al Malik, noted details about the meeting.

"The goal of our meeting today is to bring attention to the rich cultural heritage created by our ancestors in these lands. This heritage is not only part of Islamic culture but also of world culture.

We make appeals aimed at informing the global public about this heritage, its restoration, and its protection from destruction.

We would like ISESCO to contribute to the preservation of monuments in Western Azerbaijan. We have also addressed this issue with UNESCO. Unfortunately, Armenia has not allowed monitoring of monuments in these areas," Alakbarli added.

