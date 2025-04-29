Azerbaijan evaluates loan investments by its regions

Azerbaijan's loan investments saw a notable increase of 284.8 million manat ($168 million) in March 2025, totaling 27.9 billion manat ($16.46 billion), marking a 15.7 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024. Baku accounted for 76.6 percent of the total loan volume, with the lowest interest rates recorded in the capital, while the Mountainous Shirvan region faced the highest rates. Additionally, loan investments in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions reached 481.3 million manat ($283 million) and 10.4 million manat ($6 million), respectively.

