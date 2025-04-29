SHE Congress 2025: Beyond Now – Creating What Lives On

A Shift from What’s Urgent to What Truly Matters

The iconic Heydar Aliyev Centre will once again host one of the region’s most impactful leadership gatherings: SHE Congress 2025. In its seventh year, the event continues to bring together bold thinkers, builders, and leaders united by a shared drive to create lasting impact.

SHE - Smart, Happy, Equal - started as an initiative centered on women's leadership and has now grown into a broader dialogue on purpose-driven leadership, sparking deeper questions about how we lead, innovate, and define our legacy.

The 2025 theme, “Beyond Now – Creating What Lives On,” invites participants to reflect on legacy, not in the distant future but in the choices we make every day. In a time where urgency often overshadows meaning, the SHE Congress shifts the focus: What values do our actions carry forward? What will still matter years from now? We talk Impact.

The Congress gathers local and international voices from across business, government, culture, entrepreneurship, and academia. Speakers include executives, innovators, creatives, and changemakers who are redefining what it means to be a leader and demonstrating how long-term thinking drives genuine progress.

SHE Congress is more than talks. It’s a space for clarity, connection, and momentum. It’s known for its open atmosphere and honest conversations - a place where people don’t just attend but engage, where emerging and experienced leaders alike find the inspiration to act with intention.

“SHE Congress has always been about building with purpose. It’s not just about leadership today - it’s about shaping something that lasts. This year’s theme is a reminder that real impact lives beyond the moment.”

Since 2017, SHE Congress has consistently provided a platform for transformative conversations, covering everything from inclusive leadership to sustainable growth. Originally focused on elevating women’s leadership, it has rapidly evolved, positioning Azerbaijan as a regional center for innovative thinking and meaningful change.

This year’s SHE Congress is made possible thanks to the partnership and support of leading institutions and businesses, first and foremost, the Heydar Aliyev Centre, whose commitment to dialogue, culture, and innovation continues to elevate the Congress year after year. We are also proud to partner with Yelo Bank, Mastercard, Bosch, Azercell, KOBIA and Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children's Affairs - all of whom share a common belief in leadership that builds lasting value.

We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated supporting partners - Baku Media Centre and Print Art, whose exceptional work in printing, video production, creative design, and logistics ensures the success and distinctive quality.

Join us at SHE Congress 2025. This isn’t just a conference. It’s a call to lead with meaning - and build what lasts.

Registration is now open. Secure your spot today by completing the registration form here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrAFxnIdGaVO7O7Quu0A-Ta1J3qUMOKmBbO1Rcli_iymAEtA/viewform

