National Business Development Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 29 April 2025 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The National Business Development Forum has officially kicked off today in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Organized by the Caspian Energy Club in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Business Association, the forum aims to foster innovation across various sectors in Azerbaijan.

Among the notable attendees are Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the Caspian Energy Club and Group CEO, alongside representatives from major organizations such as Azerigaz Production Union, Azeriishig OJSC, and the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA). The forum also sees participation from the United Water Supply Service of Big Cities, an ADSEA subsidiary.

