Azerbaijan fortifies tourism sector through full membership in Hotelstars Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan was unanimously approved as a full member at the 9th General Assembly of Hotelstars Union in Oslo (Norway) on April 28, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

Azerbaijan has received the status of a full member of Hotelstars and the opportunity to be represented in its governing structures for the first time among the countries of the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the Assembly, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Rashad Aliyev noted that in recent years the country has been encouraging to raise international quality standards in the field of hotel services. According to him, today the certification body has already assigned star categories to 263 hotels across the country.

He also noted that this year the process of star classification will cover the regions of Azerbaijan, and within the framework of public-private partnership for regional hotels in the first year will not be charged a certification tariff.

in 2018, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association signed an agreement on joint activities, within the framework of which the National Star Classification System developed based on the standards and criteria of the Hotelstars Union was introduced.