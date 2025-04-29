Azerbaijan Railways CJSC plans to acquire modern locomotives from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), will acquire seven new locomotives and spare parts from China’s CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd.,Trend reports, citing the CJSC.

According to the company, all technical and commercial matters regarding the purchase of the locomotives and spare parts have been agreed upon, with the total value of the contract reaching $26 million.

The new AC50 model locomotives, equipped with advanced technology and innovative traction systems, offer high traction power, a larger fuel capacity, and reliability. These locomotives meet the International Union of Railways (UIC) IIIA environmental standards, allowing them to be used in areas with specific emission requirements.

The locomotives are intended to serve the increasing freight traffic along the North-South International Transport Corridor, as well as other routes.

In the next phase, the purchase of an additional 14 locomotives is planned.

Given the continued increase in transit cargo along international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways is prioritizing the modernization and expansion of its locomotive fleet to ensure the safe transport of goods.

