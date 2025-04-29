Uzbekistan's motor gasoline production declines in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's output of motor gasoline experienced a contraction, totaling 304,300 tons, a decrease from the 360,600 tons recorded during the corresponding timeframe in 2024. The aggregate gasoline production for the fiscal year 2024 reached a substantial 1.28 million metric tons.

