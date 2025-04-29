Uzbekistan's motor gasoline production declines in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's output of motor gasoline experienced a contraction, totaling 304,300 tons, a decrease from the 360,600 tons recorded during the corresponding timeframe in 2024. The aggregate gasoline production for the fiscal year 2024 reached a substantial 1.28 million metric tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy