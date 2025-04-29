Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye target new trade milestone

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye aim to increase their trade turnover to $5 billion in the coming years, up from $1 billion currently. This goal was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev and Türkiye’s Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

