Azerbaijan's reveals money supply volume in manat for 1Q2025

As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) reached 46.7 billion manat, reflecting a 0.12% increase from the previous month and a 4.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024. The narrower M2 aggregate stood at 35.6 billion manat, while M1, which includes the most liquid forms of money, amounted to 28.3 billion manat.

