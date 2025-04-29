Azerbaijan's reveals money supply volume in manat for 1Q2025
As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) reached 46.7 billion manat, reflecting a 0.12% increase from the previous month and a 4.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024. The narrower M2 aggregate stood at 35.6 billion manat, while M1, which includes the most liquid forms of money, amounted to 28.3 billion manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy