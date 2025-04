BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Bibiheybat mosque on April 28 as part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The high-ranking guest was met by the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures Ramin Mammadov.

