Azerbaijan, WB join forces to unlock new sustainable financing opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The importance of strengthening regional partnership and expanding sustainable sources of financing was discussed between Azerbaijan and the WB Group, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The discussion was conducted during a meeting with representatives of the WB Group as a part of the CBA First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov's visit to the US.

The meeting was attended by the heads of central banks and ministries of financial organizations, which are part of the WB Group, as well as member countries of the Electoral Group, where Azerbaijan is represented.

As part of the meeting, an exchange of views on economic opportunities and challenges in the member countries of the Electoral Group was also held.