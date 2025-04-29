Kazakh Kurik port to begin oil terminal project with future focus on green hydrogen
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Marat Karabaev, reported on Mangistau's transport and logistics developments during an off-site National Academy of Sciences Presidium conference. He said that a "green hydrogen" terminal and an oil terminal will be built at Kurik port this year. A container hub is being created at Aktau port with a Chinese company to enhance its capacity from 140,000 to 240,000 TEUs and treble the commercial fleet by 2027.
