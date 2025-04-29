Azerbaijan sets sights on new banking module rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The National Depository Center (NDC) plans to introduce a new banking module, Strategy and Project Management Officer at NDC, Ali Aliyev said at a training on the topic "The Role of Depositors in the Ecosystem" co-organized by the NDC and the Unicapital investment company, Trend reports.

He noted that currently, banks, as settlement agents, perform the settlement function in the capital market.

"The new strategy of the NDC envisages the introduction of a new banking module in the center. It's planned that the settlement agent function will be performed by the NDC. The financial services are aimed at implementing a banking module there, creating parallelism with the settlement agency function.

We are trying to increase flexibility and simplify operations among market participants by regulating trade limits and conducting monetary settlements," he added.

