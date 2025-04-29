Kazakhstan opens bidding for landmark power plant construction in Ekibastuz
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has announced a tender for constructing a 2,640 MW solid-fuel condensing power plant in Ekibastuz, aimed at expanding the nation's energy capacity. Applications open on April 25 and close on May 12, 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy