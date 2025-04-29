Azerbaijan, Pakistan chart path for intensive promotion of mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Discussions were held on the realization of the potential of economic cooperation, intensive promotion of trade relations, and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

"Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar in a video conference format. It was emphasized that relations between the two friendly countries are strengthening in an atmosphere of mutual trust, and relations in various fields are developing on an upward trajectory.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the opportunities created by the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership for the diversification of our economic relations and the prospects for the implementation of joint projects," the source pointed out.

To note, in 2024, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan increased by 22.5 percent, reaching $22 million, up by $4.9 million from the previous year. Azerbaijan’s imports from Pakistan grew by 8.6 percent, totaling $21.8 million.

