Kazakhstan tightens control over livestock exports to EAEU and other nations
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is set to implement updated regulations governing the export of bulls and rams to third countries and EAEU member states. The changes aim to ensure more structured quota distribution and improve oversight of livestock exports. These new rules reflect the government's effort to balance export demand with domestic livestock management and health monitoring standards.
