Azerbaijani construction firms likely to join projects under Saudi Vision 2030 goals - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Projects implemented within the Saudi Vision 2030 goals are followed with great interest by Azerbaijani investors, and the investment opportunities are being considered, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 8th meeting of the joint commission on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

"Azerbaijani building companies have successful experience in implementing large projects, and they can join the implementation of projects within the Saudi Vision 2030 goals," Sharifov added.

The official noted that the relevant agencies of both countries are ready to stand by entrepreneurs and help implement projects in order to promote mutual investments and provide support to entrepreneurs in implementing investment projects.

