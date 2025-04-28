Azerbaijani, Iranian manufacturers could develop joint production - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Azerbaijan and Iran's producers have the potential to develop joint manufacturing capabilities, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Iran and Azerbaijan’s manufacturers can produce products together. In addition to joint production, entrepreneurs can invest together and move forward collectively,” he stated.

According to Pezeshkian, this collaboration would extend beyond production, with both countries joining forces in science, culture, and politics as well.

Additionally, the total non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan reached around $712 million in value and 872,000 tons in weight, reflecting a 6 percent increase in value and a 9.4 percent rise in weight compared to the prior period.

