Iranian MFA opines on delay in nuclear talks with United States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ The slowdown in the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US is not unnatural, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the discussions have been delayed due to the technical issues that require more time, and this is an inherent part of the negotiation process.

The spokesman further stated that, based on the agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the mediator Oman’s announcement, the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. is scheduled for early May. The exact time and location of the talks will be determined through coordination between all three parties involved.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel