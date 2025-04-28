Uzbekistan, Philippines work to boost investment ties with key sectors focus

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with Roberto Monalo, Ambassador of the Philippines to Uzbekistan, based in Tehran, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Monalo praised Uzbekistan’s favorable investment climate and the conditions created for foreign investors. The two sides explored potential areas for deeper cooperation, particularly in the fields of ICT, electrical engineering, transport, geology, and the textile industry.

In addition, the parties discussed strategies to attract Philippine investors to Uzbekistan. A key point of discussion was the organization of a joint business forum, which will bring together the business communities of both countries. The forum is planned to take place during the next round of political dialogue in the fourth quarter of this year in Manila.

This meeting signifies a pivotal advancement in fortifying economic synergies between Uzbekistan and the Philippines..

