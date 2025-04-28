Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Green Economy

SOCAR Green, Universal Energy Co ink MOU on renewable energy projects

Green Economy Materials 28 April 2025 14:43 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. SOCAR Green LLC and Universal Energy Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to jointly develop renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via SOCAR Green.

Reportedly, the agreement lays the foundation for collaboration on solar, wind (both onshore and offshore), and energy storage initiatives, all aimed at strengthening the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

“The MOU outlines joint efforts in project development, EPC and O&M. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region,” said SOCAR Green.

Latest

Latest

Read more