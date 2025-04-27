IAEA, Iran continue close cooperation amid ongoing nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Iran hopes that the remaining issues related to oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be quickly resolved in line with the agency’s technical and professional strategies, said Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during a phone conversation with Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, Trend reports.

He noted that the IAEA plays an important role in Iran's nuclear matters based on its legal authority, and Iran continues to cooperate with the agency as a responsible member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), in line with its international obligations.

During the call, Araghchi also briefed Grossi on the latest developments in the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Grossi expressed support for the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S., reiterating the agency’s readiness to assist in any way necessary.

He also updated Araghchi on the current status of cooperation between the IAEA and Iran.