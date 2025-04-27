Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance collections grow in 3M2025
In 1Q2025, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected 399.1 million manat ($234.7 million) in premiums—up 7 percent from last year—while non-life insurance premiums reached 129.8 million manat ($76.3 million), a 5.5 percent rise. Insurance payouts totaled 164 million manat ($96.4 million), also a 7 percent increase, despite a drop in non-life insurance claims.
