Massive blast at Iran’s biggest port kills 8, injures 750 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Eight people were killed and 750 injured in an explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, while efforts are underway to localize the blaze, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said, Trend reports.

"The main task right now is to rescue those injured and completely extinguish the fire. At this moment, about 750 people sustained injuries and eight have died. The rescue and law enforcement agencies are on site and we hope that the situation will be under complete control in a matter of hours," the official said.

A major explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port in the Persian Gulf on Saturday morning. The official cause of the blast has not yet been named. State of emergency declared in Iran.