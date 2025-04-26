TechnipFMC’s subsea revenue drops in Q1, yet operating profit climbs

Photo: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC’s Subsea division reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue declining by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was attributed to lower activity across key regions, including Africa, the North Sea, and the Gulf of America, as well as reduced services due to typical offshore seasonality.

