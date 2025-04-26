Kyrgyzstan sees growth in service sector in 1Q2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 26. The service sector accounted for 51 percent of Kyrgyzstan's nominal GDP, compared to 31.5 percent contributed by goods-producing sectors in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of services produced in January–March 2025 amounted to 254.2 billion soms ($2.9 billion), marking a 9.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The strong performance in the services sector was largely driven by rising household incomes. The nominal average monthly wage in January–February 2025 rose by 17.8 percent year-on-year, while the average pension for January–March 2025 increased by nearly 15 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Among the service-related sectors, wholesale and retail trade accounted for the largest share at 27.4 percent, followed by transportation and storage services at 10.3 percent, and financial intermediation and insurance services, also at 10.3 percent.

For reference, inflation in the country stood at 1.8 percent in March 2025 compared to December of the previous year. The average annual inflation rate for January–March 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reached 6.9 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product reached 329.1 billion soms (equivalent to $3.7 billion) during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a robust 13.1 percent growth relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year.