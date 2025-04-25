Chinese delegation eyes investment in Uzbekistan SEZ

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Ilzat Kasimov, held talks with a Chinese delegation led by Zhang Yong, Governor of Shitai County in China’s Anhui Province, and Lin Lusheng, Chairman of Anhui Hongling Technology Co., Ltd., Trend reports.

The meeting focused on potential cooperation in the development of projects in the electrical engineering and food processing sectors. As a preferred location for the implementation of these initiatives, both sides considered the special economic zone (SEZ) in the Bayavut district of the Syrdarya region.

During the discussions, Uzbek officials highlighted the preferential conditions offered within the SEZ, noting that such incentives create new opportunities for foreign investors, including Chinese companies seeking to expand their presence in Uzbekistan’s industrial sector.

The talks are part of broader efforts to attract international investment and strengthen industrial ties between Uzbekistan and China.