Azerbaijani FM holds expanded meeting with Kaja Kallas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. An expanded meeting has started between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Trend reports.

"Discussions focused on current affairs and perspectives of Azerbaijan-EU relations, including cooperation areas such as energy, trade, transport, and green transition, as well as Azerbaijan’s contribution to regional connectivity and clean energy supply. Regional security issues, including post-conflict situation were also discussed during the meeting.

Minister Bayramov reiterated the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite for signing the peace agreement," the MFA wrote on its X page.